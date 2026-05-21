Ghana intensifies Ebola preparedness amid outbreaks in Uganda, DR Congo

The outbreak began in Mubende, central Uganda, over a month ago

Ghana has not recorded any suspected or confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) despite recent outbreaks reported in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has assured the public.

A statement issued by the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency said recent updates from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) confirmed suspected and confirmed Ebola cases in the two countries.

It said the Ministry, in collaboration with international health partners, had activated precautionary measures nationwide to strengthen the country’s preparedness and response systems.

The statement said measures being implemented included enhanced surveillance and screening at airports, seaports and land borders, as well as increased monitoring of travellers arriving from affected countries.

It said health workers were also being trained and equipped to identify, isolate and manage suspected cases safely, while public health emergency coordination and rapid response systems had been activated.

The Ministry said public education, risk communication and community awareness activities had also been intensified to keep citizens informed about the disease and preventive measures.

The statement described the Ebola Virus Disease as a severe viral illness spread through direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected persons or contaminated materials and surfaces.

Symptoms of the disease included fever, weakness, headache, vomiting, diarrhoea and in severe cases, bleeding.

It urged the public to remain calm and observe preventive measures, including regular handwashing with soap under running water or the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

It also advised the public to avoid direct contact with bodily fluids of sick persons, avoid handling dead bodies without appropriate protection, and refrain from handling or eating sick or dead wild animals.

The statement urged the public to ensure that all meat was properly handled and thoroughly cooked before consumption and to report suspected symptoms immediately to the nearest health facility.

The Ministry cautioned against the spread of misinformation and advised the public to rely only on official updates from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service.

It reaffirmed the commitment of the MOH and the Ghana Health Service to protecting the health and safety of all persons in Ghana and said authorities would continue to monitor the situation closely.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.