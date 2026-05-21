Temporary GRIDCo control room to be completed by September – Energy Minister Jinapor

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced that the temporary control room being constructed for the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) at the Akosombo Switchyard is expected to be completed by the end of September 2026.

The move follows the April 23 fire outbreak at the GRIDCo substation, which disrupted electricity supply and triggered intermittent power outages in several parts of the country after all six generation units at the Akosombo Dam were shut down.

The incident affected the control room at the switchyard and resulted in the loss of more than 1,000 megawatts of power from the national grid, prompting emergency restoration efforts by power sector agencies.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, May 20, Mr Jinapor disclosed that the government was also engaging stakeholders in the energy sector on plans to construct a modern permanent control room to improve the resilience and reliability of Ghana’s power transmission infrastructure.

“The Temporary Control Room, which will be housed with modern control systems, is expected to be completed by the end of September 2026. Government is also engaging power sector stakeholders on the construction of an ultra-modern permanent Control Room to strengthen the resilience and reliability of Ghana’s power transmission infrastructure,” he stated.

According to the Minister, he received a detailed briefing from GRIDCo officials led by Ing. Frank Otchere on emergency restoration works currently underway, including the installation of enhanced fire protection systems for both the temporary and permanent facilities.

Mr Jinapor also commended GRIDCo, the Volta River Authority and the technical teams involved in the restoration exercise for what he described as their commitment and dedication to restoring stability to the national power grid.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.