We appeal to Ghanaians for patience as we replace more transformers – Energy Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Abdulai Jinapor, has appealed to Ghanaians to remain patient as the government continues to replace faulty and overloaded transformers as part of ongoing efforts to improve power stability.
“I will appeal to Ghanaians for a bit of patience; we have taken three months to deal with this situation. And I am sure that, given what we are doing, isolated cases will soon be addressed,” he said on the JoyNews Newsfile programme on May 1.
He explained that while stability has improved, some communities are still experiencing intermittent power cuts due to localised technical faults rather than a nationwide load-shedding problem.
According to him, the main challenge lies within the distribution network, where many transformers have been identified by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as either obsolete or overloaded, leading to frequent tripping and supply interruptions.
Mr Jinapor said the government has rolled out a targeted programme to replace and upgrade these transformers across the country, although the scale of the challenge means the process will take time.
He further assured that ongoing reforms will help address isolated outages and strengthen the reliability of the electricity supply nationwide.
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