Mahama accepts Sophia Akuffo’s resignation; replacement process underway – Gov’t

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has officially ceased to be a member of the Council of State after President John Dramani Mahama accepted her resignation, ending months of consultations over the matter.

The announcement was made by the Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Monday, June 15, who confirmed that the resignation process had been concluded and that steps were underway to appoint a replacement in accordance with the Constitution.

Addressing journalists, Mr Kwakye Ofosu disclosed that Justice Akuffo submitted a resignation letter to the President in September 2025, indicating her intention to step down from the advisory body.

According to him, the former Chief Justice did not provide reasons for her decision.

“I can confirm that indeed, Justice Sophia A.B. Akuffo has resigned from her position as a member of the Council of State. She submitted a letter in September 2025 to the President indicating her desire to resign. She did not disclose the reason for wanting to resign,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated.

He explained that although the President was required to acknowledge and accept the resignation, the process was temporarily delayed following an intervention by the Council of State itself.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said members of the Council requested time to engage Justice Akuffo to ascertain whether there were concerns or grievances that could be addressed to persuade her to remain on the body.

“When the President received the letter, he was required then to indicate his acceptance of her resignation. But at the behest of the Council of State, he had to hold on because they said they wanted to engage Justice Sophia Akuffo to see if there was some grievance that she had that was informing the resignation and whether or not there was a way that it could be addressed,” he explained.

The Government Spokesperson said the Council of State later informed the President that its engagements with Justice Akuffo had not altered her position and advised that the resignation be accepted.

“But they went back and said that they had engaged and as far as they were concerned, the resignation could be accepted. So, the President has formally accepted her resignation, and she is no longer a member of the Council of State,” he added.

Justice Akuffo, who served as Chief Justice from 2017 until her retirement in 2020, was appointed to the Council of State as one of the eminent persons selected by the President to provide counsel on matters of governance and national development.

Her departure creates a vacancy on the constitutional advisory body, which plays a key role in assisting the President in the discharge of his duties under the 1992 Constitution.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu indicated that the government had already commenced the legally prescribed process to fill the vacancy.

“The law is clear on what processes to undertake to replace her, and that is going on as we speak. So, in due course, a replacement will be announced for Justice Sophia Akuffo,” he said.

Justice Akuffo’s resignation marks the first high-profile exit from the current Council of State and comes at a time when the body continues to play an important advisory role in governance, public policy and constitutional matters.

Government officials say the process to appoint a successor is expected to be concluded in line with constitutional requirements in the coming weeks.

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