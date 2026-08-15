Ambassador Nancy Sam meets South Africa’s Thanda to strengthen Africa tourism collaboration

Audio By Carbonatix
Madam Thandazile “Thanda,” a distinguished member of the African Advisory Board of Tourism South Africa, paid a courtesy call on Ambassador Nancy Q. Sam, President of Women in Tourism Ghana and Vice President of the ECOWAS Tourism Private Sector.
The meeting focused on exploring ways to strengthen Africa’s tourism industry and promote sustainable growth across the continent.
Madam Thanda also serves as an Executive Leader at the KwaZulu-Natal Tourism and Film Authority, where she oversees strategic tourism development initiatives and supports regional growth in one of South Africa’s most vibrant tourism destinations.
During the meeting, she and Ambassador Nancy Q. Sam discussed practical strategies for enhancing tourism development and expanding opportunities within the sector.
The engagement celebrated the power of collaboration among women leaders in tourism from Ghana and South Africa. Discussions also centred on strengthening women-led tourism initiatives, fostering cross-border partnerships and unlocking new opportunities to position Africa as a unified, world-class travel destination.
The meeting marks another significant step towards empowering women to lead, innovate and shape the future of tourism across the continent.
Both leaders emphasised the importance of strategic partnerships in driving economic growth, cultural exchange and sustainable tourism development.
Sharing insights from the meeting on social media, Ambassador Nancy Q. Sam expressed optimism about the future of Africa’s tourism industry.
She highlighted the vital role of women’s empowerment and collaboration in transforming the continent into a leading global tourism destination.
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