Government targets local changfan manufacturers, suppliers in expanded galamsey fight

The government is widening its fight against illegal mining by targeting the businesses and supply networks that provide equipment for galamsey operations.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah said a significant number of changfan machines seized during enforcement operations were fabricated locally before being transported to mining sites and water bodies.

As of July 2026, authorities had seized or immobilised a combined 1,724 changfan machines, alongside excavators, pumping machines, motorbikes, tricycles and gold detectors.

Mr Buah said this raised the need to investigate not only illegal miners but also individuals and businesses involved in manufacturing, financing and supplying equipment used in illegal mining.

Government has also deployed about 2,000 Blue Water Guards to support intelligence gathering and respond to illegal activities around water bodies. Although Mr Buah acknowledged allegations of bribery involving some guards, he said the initiative had provided useful intelligence for enforcement operations.

Beyond enforcement, the Minister announced proposed changes to the mining licensing regime. Under the proposed reforms, the maximum initial term for large-scale mining leases would be reduced from 30 years to 20 years.

The government also intends to impose stricter requirements on companies holding exploration and prospecting licences to demonstrate meaningful activity within specified periods.

Mr Buah criticised the practice of companies holding mining concessions for years without undertaking substantial exploration or development.

He further disclosed plans to establish District Mining Committees to give communities a stronger voice in mining decisions, including assessments of the potential impact of proposed mining activities on water bodies, farms and settlements.

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