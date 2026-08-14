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Over 4,000 excavators held at ports under new galamsey control measures – Lands Minister reveals

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  14 August 2026 5:04pm
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More than 4,000 excavators are currently being held at Ghana’s ports as government tightens controls over the importation and use of heavy-duty equipment that could be deployed for illegal mining.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, said the move forms part of measures to prevent excavators from entering the country without clear information on their intended use and location.

Under the new arrangements, importers are required to provide details of the importer, end user and location where an excavator will operate before the equipment can be cleared.

The Minerals Commission has also established a presence at the ports to support the verification process.

Mr Buah said excavators that receive approval will be fitted with tracking devices and subjected to geofencing, allowing authorities to monitor their movements and ensure they remain within their declared areas of operation.

He said the ultimate objective is to ensure that every excavator operating in Ghana can be traced, thereby making it more difficult for heavy equipment to be diverted to illegal mining sites.

The measure forms part of government's broader strategy to disrupt the equipment and logistics supporting galamsey, alongside enforcement operations in forest reserves and mining communities.

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