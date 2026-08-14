Over 4,000 excavators held at ports under new galamsey control measures – Lands Minister reveals

Audio By Carbonatix
More than 4,000 excavators are currently being held at Ghana’s ports as government tightens controls over the importation and use of heavy-duty equipment that could be deployed for illegal mining.
The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, said the move forms part of measures to prevent excavators from entering the country without clear information on their intended use and location.
Under the new arrangements, importers are required to provide details of the importer, end user and location where an excavator will operate before the equipment can be cleared.
The Minerals Commission has also established a presence at the ports to support the verification process.
Mr Buah said excavators that receive approval will be fitted with tracking devices and subjected to geofencing, allowing authorities to monitor their movements and ensure they remain within their declared areas of operation.
He said the ultimate objective is to ensure that every excavator operating in Ghana can be traced, thereby making it more difficult for heavy equipment to be diverted to illegal mining sites.
The measure forms part of government's broader strategy to disrupt the equipment and logistics supporting galamsey, alongside enforcement operations in forest reserves and mining communities.
Latest Stories
-
The Polygamist’s creator says women see themselves reflected in her Netflix hit
3 hours
-
UEW Hospital suspends OPD services over GAUA strike
4 hours
-
Muzic Mensah selected for Boomplay’s inaugural ‘NEXT WAVE’ Programme
4 hours
-
Prime Insight to tackle legal vacation controversy and $1million AKSA bribery case
5 hours
-
Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa dies on arrival in Accra
5 hours
-
Suicide and the fight to stay alive
6 hours
-
POS Foundation raises alarm over student cohabitation, sexual harassment on university campuses
6 hours
-
Nandom NPP primary heats up as four candidates enter 2028 race
6 hours
-
Mangione admits killing healthcare CEO and pleads guilty to federal charges
7 hours
-
The Invite to The Odyssey: 12 of the best films of 2026 so far
7 hours
-
Ayra Starr on her secret relationship and teasing Stevie Wonder
7 hours
-
NPP Ashanti holds vigil in support of Wontumi as lawyers appeal conviction
7 hours
-
TCDA targets higher crop yields as farmers receive inputs
7 hours
-
Kofi Amoako Attah inducted into 11th Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame
7 hours
-
Newsfile to discuss AKSA energy deal, legal vacation and GoldBod losses
8 hours