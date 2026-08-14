Asoukor bridge project remains ongoing despite rainfall disruptions – Kwakye Ofosu

Audio By Carbonatix
Work on the Asoukor Bridge is progressing, with the government reaffirming its commitment to fulfilling President John Mahama’s promise to address challenges associated with the bridge.
Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has confirmed that work is ongoing, despite temporary disruptions caused by high water levels following heavy rainfall in the area.
According to the Minister, workers have been on site undertaking various activities and are expected to resume full operations as soon as conditions permit.
The disruption has affected work at the site, particularly activities requiring workers to operate in and around the water. The contractors are expected to resume work as soon as weather and site conditions permit.
Excerpts from a report submitted to the Minister of Roads and Highways provide an update on developments at the project site and detail work completed so far.
Authorities are expected to continue monitoring conditions at the site to ensure that work resumes safely and progresses towards completion.
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