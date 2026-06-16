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Bossman Asare resigned voluntarily, government didn’t pressure him – Kwakye Ofosu

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  16 June 2026 4:48am
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Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has dismissed suggestions that the government played a role in the resignation of Electoral Commission Deputy Chairperson in charge of Corporate Affairs, Dr Bossman Asare.

His comments follow speculation in some quarters that Dr Asare’s departure from the Electoral Commission was influenced by political pressure or actions taken by the current administration.

According to the Minister, the circumstances surrounding the resignation do not support claims of interference, stressing that the legal procedures governing the removal of Electoral Commission officials are clearly outlined in the Constitution and were not triggered in this instance.

He explained that any attempt to remove a commissioner from office must follow established constitutional processes, noting that previous cases involving members of the Commission had been handled through those prescribed procedures.

Speaking on Citi FM on Monday, June 15, Mr Kwakye Ofosu said Dr Asare independently communicated his intention to leave office through a formal letter addressed to President John Dramani Mahama.

“First of all, there is no basis for giving any assurance because nothing of that sort has happened. The process for removing a member of the Commission is clearly spelt out by law. Dr Bossman Asare himself, of his own volition, wrote to the President indicating his desire to leave at the appointed date, and that is what happened,” he stated.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu added that consultations are currently ongoing to identify a successor to Dr Asare, with the process expected to comply fully with the constitutional and statutory provisions governing appointments to the Electoral Commission.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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