National

Fire ravages wooden structures at Tantra Hill’s Golden Door area

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  17 August 2026 5:31am
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A fire has swept through the Golden Door area of Tantra Hill in Accra, destroying or damaging at least 10 wooden structures used for residential and commercial purposes.

The blaze was reported on Monday, August 17, prompting an immediate response from personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Firefighters from the Amasaman Fire Station were deployed to the affected area, where they battled the flames and worked to prevent the fire from reaching surrounding properties.

The incident was confirmed by Assistant Divisional Officer of the GNFS, Alex King Nartey, in a post on Facebook.

Although the fire has since been brought under control, the circumstances that led to the outbreak have not yet been established.

Officials are also assessing the affected area to determine the extent of property damage and losses resulting from the incident.

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