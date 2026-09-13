CAF CC: Nations FC bow out after draw with FC Diarra in Accra

Nations FC have been eliminated from the 2026/27 CAF Confederation Cup following their draw against Malian side FC Diarra.

The MTN FA Cup winners bowed out of the competition after drawing 1-1 with Diarra in the second leg of their preliminary-round tie at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Nations FC needed to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit and dominated possession for long periods as they searched for the goals required to progress.

Despite creating several chances, Nations were unable to make their pressure count. FC Diarra struck first to put the Ghanaian side in an even more difficult position before Nations responded with an equaliser.

The hosts continued to push for the decisive goal, but a second breakthrough proved elusive as Diarra held firm to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory.

The result brings Nations FC’s maiden CAF Confederation Cup campaign to an early end at the preliminary-round stage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.