CAF Confederation Cup: Nations FC face uphill task after defeat in Mali

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana FA Cup champions Nations FC have been handed a difficult start to their CAF Confederation Cup campaign after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to FC Diarra of Mali in the first leg of their preliminary-round tie.
Nations FC travelled to Bamako hoping to return home with a positive result, but FC Diarra secured the only goal of the game at the Stade Mamadou Konaté on Saturday, September 5.
The Ghanaian side kept the hosts at bay in a tight first half, with neither team able to create enough clear chances to take the lead.
The game remained goalless at the break, leaving everything to play for in the second half.
However, FC Diarra found the breakthrough in the 55th minute to take a 1-0 lead.
Nations FC responded by pushing more players forward as they searched for an equaliser, but the Malian side defended their advantage and held on for the win.
With time running out, Nations FC made three changes in the 71st minute in an attempt to change the course of the game.
Richard Danso, Ismael Dede and Victor Quarshis were introduced, replacing Ouedraogo Fatahou, Abdela Mashud and Julien Dipanda.
Nzoley Frederick was then brought on in the 90th minute for Issaka Emmanuel as Nations FC continued their search for a way back into the game.
But FC Diarra stood firm to claim a valuable home victory.
The result means Nations FC will have to overturn the 1-0 deficit in the second leg if they are to progress to the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The return leg will be played in Ghana on Sunday, September 13.
Nations FC now have 90 minutes on home soil to rescue their continental campaign. A one-goal victory would take the tie level, while a win by two or more goals would send the Ghanaian FA Cup champions through to the next round.
Latest Stories
-
Domestic debt increased by GH¢57bn to GH¢391bn in June 2026; total public debt now GH¢719.5bn
22 minutes
-
CUTS warns GH¢12 demurrage surcharge on cement, raises serious cartel concerns
51 minutes
-
Ato Forson thanks constituents for 18 years of support
1 hour
-
T-bills auction: Government exceeds target by 51%, interest rates fall again
1 hour
-
Avoid comparing governments, Catholic Bishops tell Chief Justice
2 hours
-
140 migrants in single dinghy rescued in English Channel
2 hours
-
FIFA president Infantino will stand for re-election
2 hours
-
Catholic Bishops reject calls for Chief Justice’s resignation over political remarks
3 hours
-
Germany’s far-right AfD set for big win in eastern state, just short of majority
3 hours
-
Catholic Bishops urge Chief Justice to avoid remarks that could raise doubts about impartiality
3 hours
-
Mrs Doris Emma Doryumu (Nee Dove)
3 hours
-
Illegal mining concessions easier to obtain than lawful ones in Ghana – Prof Frimpong-Boateng
4 hours
-
At least 5 dead after Amazon cargo plane barreled off runway at Miami airport
4 hours
-
Frimpong-Boateng proposes Environmental Restoration Fund funded by mineral royalties
4 hours
-
Corrupt individuals are worse than pathogens; their actions cause premature deaths – Prof Frimpong-Boateng
4 hours