CAF Confederation Cup: Nations FC face uphill task after defeat in Mali

Ghana FA Cup champions Nations FC have been handed a difficult start to their CAF Confederation Cup campaign after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to FC Diarra of Mali in the first leg of their preliminary-round tie.

Nations FC travelled to Bamako hoping to return home with a positive result, but FC Diarra secured the only goal of the game at the Stade Mamadou Konaté on Saturday, September 5.

The Ghanaian side kept the hosts at bay in a tight first half, with neither team able to create enough clear chances to take the lead.

The game remained goalless at the break, leaving everything to play for in the second half.

However, FC Diarra found the breakthrough in the 55th minute to take a 1-0 lead.

Nations FC responded by pushing more players forward as they searched for an equaliser, but the Malian side defended their advantage and held on for the win.

With time running out, Nations FC made three changes in the 71st minute in an attempt to change the course of the game.

Richard Danso, Ismael Dede and Victor Quarshis were introduced, replacing Ouedraogo Fatahou, Abdela Mashud and Julien Dipanda.

Nzoley Frederick was then brought on in the 90th minute for Issaka Emmanuel as Nations FC continued their search for a way back into the game.

But FC Diarra stood firm to claim a valuable home victory.

The result means Nations FC will have to overturn the 1-0 deficit in the second leg if they are to progress to the second preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The return leg will be played in Ghana on Sunday, September 13.

Nations FC now have 90 minutes on home soil to rescue their continental campaign. A one-goal victory would take the tie level, while a win by two or more goals would send the Ghanaian FA Cup champions through to the next round.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.