CAF Confederation Cup: Nations FC eye comeback against FC Diarra on Sunday

Nations FC face a crucial test on Sunday when they host Malian side FC Diarra in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Ghanaian debutants trail 1-0 from the first leg and need at least two unanswered goals to advance to the next round of the competition.

FC Diarra scored the only goal of the first leg in the 55th minute after a nervy first half in Bamako to take a slender advantage into the return leg.

Nations FC will be looking to make home advantage count.

After that narrow defeat away in Bamako, Coach Zdravko Logarusic's side knows they cannot afford to be wasteful in front of goal.

The Abrankese-based club, who lifted the MTN FA Cup last season, will rely on their attacking prowess and creativity from midfield to break down a resolute Diarra defence.

Richard Danso, Ishmael Dede, Victor Quarshie, and former Ebusua Dwarfs and Hearts of Oak player Dennis Korsah made an impression in the first leg and will need to combine effectively with the likes of Ouedraogo Fatahou, Abdela Mashud and Julien Dipanda to give Nations the needed victory on Sunday.

The key will be how quickly Nations FC can get an early goal to settle the nerves at the Accra Sports Stadium. An early goal will make the tie wide open.

FC Diarra, on the other hand, will come into the game with confidence, holding a slender lead.

The Malian side is expected to sit deep and hit on the counter, knowing that an away goal will force Nations FC to score three.

Victory over FC Diarra would see Nations FC advance to the second preliminary round, where they would face either Niger's AS ZAM or Burkina Faso's ASKO de Kara.

Kick-off is at 3:00 PM at the Accra Sports Stadium.

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