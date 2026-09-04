‘You carry Ghana’s hopes’ – Sports Ministry rallies Medeama, Nations FC ahead of Africa ties

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has sent goodwill messages to Medeama SC and Nations FC ahead of their respective CAF inter-club competition openers.

Medeama, who are the champions of last season’s Ghana Premier League, will begin their CAF Champions League preliminary round at home when they host five-time African champions TP Mazembe on Sunday, September 6.

The match will be played at the TnA Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 PM GMT.

The DR Congo side have already arrived in Ghana with their delegation ahead of the tie.

"You enter this competition as champions of Ghana, carrying not only the pride of Tarkwa but the hopes of Ghanaian football onto the continental stage,” the Ministry said in a statement.

"Your recent champion of champion’s victory provides another reminder of their quality, confidence and winning spirit within this team."

Meanwhile, Nations FC will also represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup after winning the FA Cup.

The Ghanaian side have been drawn against Mali’s FC Diarra in the first leg of the preliminary round, with the match scheduled for Saturday, September 5, in Bamako.

"Trust in the hard work and preparation that have brought you this far,” the Ministry said

"Believe in one another's abilities, stay united as a team, and fight for every ball, every minute, and every inch of the pitch.

"It's a chance to demonstrate your skill, resilience and the true essence of Ghanaian football.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.