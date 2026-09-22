Ministry of Sports and Recreation holds national validation workshop on National Sports Policy Draft

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has held a national validation workshop on the National Sports Policy draft today, September 22, at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

The workshop was intended to grant stakeholders an opportunity to review and confirm programmes and strategies collectively identified in the draft document.

This forms part of the ongoing process to finalise the National Sports Policy 2026, which envisions a vibrant sports ecosystem that empowers Ghanaians, fosters social cohesion and inclusivity, and propels sustainable development through global sports excellence and competitiveness.

Key speakers at the event included Dr Austin Luguterah, Senior Lecturer and Director of the Sports and Wellness Directorate at the University of Ghana, Legon, who emphasised the core objectives behind the policy review:

"So, this review, which we reviewed the previous policies, was to seek to transform sports from largely a recreational activity into a strategic instrument for health promotion, social inclusion, economic development, youth empowerment, national unity, and international competitiveness while aligning the sector with national, continental, and global priorities," he said.

Also in attendance was the Minister of Sports and Member of Parliament, Hon. Kofi Iddie Adams, who assured stakeholders present of the commitment to pushing the policy through the necessary legislative processes:

"I can assure you, we have pushed very hard to have this validation so that we can go to the other processes. My prayer is that before Parliament returns, we should have concluded this document and taken it to Cabinet so we can have it presented for Parliament to consider, so it becomes a policy that we all have agreed that this is the way our sports will be handled," he stated.

Group breakout sessions were held to identify loopholes and refine the draft strategies to create a comprehensive final document.

Building on global best practices, the draft policy is structured to align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), AU Agenda 2063, the ECOWAS Sports Framework, the Sports Act 2016 (Act 934), and the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, securing a sustainable framework to elevate Ghanaian sports on the international stage.

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