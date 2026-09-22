Kufuor calls for Africa’s resources and youthful population to be transformed into opportunities

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on African countries to deliberately transform the continent’s abundant resources, youthful population and strategic geographical position into opportunities that improve the lives of citizens.

Speaking at the Broadcasters Convention West Africa 2026, Mr Kufuor said Africa possesses enormous advantages that could drive economic transformation if they are properly harnessed.

“Africa holds about 30 percent of the world's mineral reserves and some 65 percent of its arable land. The continent’s natural resources, including oil and gas, minerals provide a strong foundation for development,” he said.

He noted that Africa’s population is projected to account for about a quarter of the world’s population by 2050, creating opportunities for a larger workforce, innovation and economic growth.

However, Mr Kufuor stressed that the continent must invest deliberately in education, skills and opportunities if young people are to contribute meaningfully to development.

“This generation also has greater access to education, information, and technology than previous generations of Africans. Our young people must be educated, skilled and given opportunity.”

He also highlighted Africa’s geographical position as a strategic advantage, noting that the continent sits between major global markets and trade routes.

According to him, Africa must leverage its resources, population and location to secure greater economic benefits.

“Our resources must be developed responsibly. Our people must be educated and empowered, and our geographical position must be converted into economic and strategic advantage.”

The Former President of Ghana says the ultimate test of Africa’s progress should be whether citizens live in dignity, develop their talents and participate confidently in society.

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