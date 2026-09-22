Ghana TVET Service, UNESCO, KPMG, Microsoft to train 100,000 facilitators in AI

The Ghana TVET Service has partnered with UNESCO, KPMG and Microsoft to train at least 100,000 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) facilitators in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital skills.

The partnership, signed on September 1, 2026, under the AI EmpowerED initiative, is aimed at accelerating the integration of AI and digital technologies into Ghana’s TVET system.

The initiative will focus on strengthening the capacity of facilitators to use emerging technologies in teaching and learning while promoting responsible use of AI in the classroom.

It will also support curriculum enhancement, instructor training and the deployment of digital tools in selected TVET institutions.

Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service, Engr. Dr Eric Kofi Adzroe, said the initiative was necessary to ensure that technical and vocational education keeps pace with changes in the global economy.

“Technical and vocational education cannot remain static in a rapidly changing world. This partnership represents a clear shift towards a system that is aligned with industry, powered by technology and focused on outcomes,” he said.

“By strengthening the capacity of our facilitators, we are building a workforce that is equipped not just for today, but for where the global economy is heading,” he added.

The Deputy Director-General in charge of Management Services, Abdul Fatah Maigah Mahama, said the programme would also help address risks associated with the use of AI in education.

“Artificial intelligence will shape how our young people learn and work, whether we prepare for it or not,” he said.

“Our responsibility is to ensure it enters our classrooms with our values intact by equipping facilitators to use it with integrity, question its outputs, protect learner data and guard against biases that come with artificial intelligence,” he added.

Under the agreement, the Ghana TVET Service will lead national implementation, while UNESCO will provide policy leadership and technical oversight.

KPMG will support programme design and systems strengthening, while Microsoft will contribute digital infrastructure and AI-powered solutions to support teaching, learning and institutional performance.

The partnership is also expected to strengthen opportunities for youth employment, entrepreneurship and innovation by equipping TVET graduates with skills aligned with emerging technologies and changing labour-market demands.

The Ghana TVET Service said implementation would be undertaken in collaboration with government agencies, industry partners and development organisations to support sustainability and nationwide impact.

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