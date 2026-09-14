Workers must complement AI skills with professional expertise to remain relevant – ALX Enterprise

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Employees must continuously develop their skills and learn to complement artificial intelligence (AI) with their professional expertise to remain relevant in the rapidly changing world of work, ALX Enterprise Partnership Manager Edward Akani has advised.
He said AI was unlikely to completely replace human workers but would significantly change how many jobs are performed, making adaptability and continuous learning increasingly important.
Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Monday, September 14, Mr Akani said workers who combined their existing professional skills with AI tools would be better positioned to navigate changes in the job market.
“AI will not replace humans because humans have that insight, that skill that technology cannot replace,” he said.
Mr Akani stressed that workers needed more than a basic understanding of AI, saying they must develop the ability to combine technical skills, professional expertise and creativity.
He compared the development to the introduction of automated teller machines (ATMs), which reduced some of the traditional functions performed by bank tellers while creating the need for workers to acquire new skills.
He said employees who remained confined to a single role without adapting became more vulnerable as the banking sector evolved.
According to him, a similar transformation could occur across various industries as businesses increasingly adopt AI-powered tools and systems.
“That is what the world of work, when it comes to technology and AI, is going to look like,” he said.
ALX Enterprise training
Mr Akani said ALX Enterprise was working with businesses to identify emerging skills gaps and develop practical training programmes tailored to their specific needs.
He said the organisation’s approach went beyond conventional workshops by using practical learning experiences designed around challenges facing individual businesses.
“We look at problems within the businesses, and then we design the workshop or the experience to make sure that we are addressing solutions that can quickly be implemented in the businesses,” he said.
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