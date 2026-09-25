GCIF cautions public as criminals deploy AI in phishing attacks

The Ghana Cybersecurity Industry Forum (GCIF) has urged the public to exercise caution when responding to unsolicited messages and requests, as cybercriminals increasingly deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make phishing attacks more convincing.

The Forum said criminals had become more creative with the use of AI, enabling them to produce well-crafted messages that could appear legitimate and make it harder for individuals and institutions to identify fraudulent attempts.

C.K. Bruce, the Interim President of the GCIF, said although public awareness had reduced the spread of basic phishing messages, cybercriminals were adapting their methods and exploiting emerging technologies to improve their attacks.

“One of the things that enables us to spot these very amateur phishing attacks is that the English that they write, you can see that this is not correct. But now they are using AI to correct the English so that you can see a well-crafted message. But it is still phishing,” he said.

Mr Bruce was speaking at a news conference in Accra on Thursday to outline the Forum’s mandate, membership structure and programmes aimed at strengthening cybersecurity collaboration and resilience in Ghana.

The GCIF was established under Section 81 of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), as an industry platform to bring cybersecurity practitioners together periodically to discuss matters of common interest and promote collaboration in the fight against cybercrime.

The Forum brings together accredited cybersecurity professionals and other stakeholders across sectors to support regulatory engagement, information and threat-intelligence sharing, professional development, industry representation and incident-response coordination.

Mr Bruce said the rapid evolution of cyber threats required institutions and cybersecurity professionals to respond with equal urgency, particularly through information sharing, professional development and coordinated incident response.

He also identified a shortage of cybersecurity professionals as a major challenge and said the Forum would focus on developing a sustainable talent pipeline through student engagement, training, mentorship, internships and career development.

To achieve that, he announced several activities earmarked to commemorate this year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October.

This includes student engagements and a virtual assets workshop in October, community roadshows in November and December, and the launch of CyberFest, a cybersecurity awareness initiative expected to become a major event in 2027.

Additionally, he said, the Forum would support stakeholders to comply with relevant regulations, including those governing virtual assets, to promote a safer digital environment for consumers.

Mr Bruce said the Forum’s broader objective was to strengthen cyber hygiene, improve collaboration across sectors, develop cybersecurity talent and build greater public confidence in Ghana’s digital systems.

Currently, the Forum operates as an independent body, although its 11-member interim facilitator body was appointed by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA) in accordance with the Act.

Mr Bruce said the Forum’s membership was open to CSA-accredited cybersecurity professionals, accredited organisations, students and honorary members, with the aim of building a coordinated professional community and developing the next generation of cybersecurity specialists.

He urged the public to join the Forum irrespective of their academic backgrounds, noting that professionals could transition into the field without necessarily having an Information Technology degree.

“You don't really have to have an IT degree to be a cybersecurity professional,” he said.

He disclosed that currently, the GCIF membership portal had received 360 applications, of which 210 had been approved.

Alhaji Sherrif Issah, the Interim Vice President of the GCIF, also disclosed plans by the Forum to intensify public education on regulations governing virtual assets to help protect consumers from fraud.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the news conference, Alhaji Issah advised consumers to verify platforms offering virtual asset services to ensure that they were accredited or licensed by the relevant regulator before investing, warning that failure to do so could expose them to financial losses.

“Consumers need to look out for the right signs before investing in virtual assets or cryptocurrencies,” he advised.

Dr Muhammed Siraj, the Chair of Membership Acquisition and Capacity Development, GCIF, expressed concern about the existing gap in cybersecurity capacity, indicating the Forum’s commitment to focus on developing professionals to help address the challenge.

He said the Forum would also engage students, support skills development, and provide training and mentorship to create a sustainable pipeline of cybersecurity professionals

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