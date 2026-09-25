Photos: 3rd Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic at Junction Mall, Nungua

Patrons have turned up at The Junction Mall in Nungua for the third edition of the Republic Bank-JoyNews Habitat Fair Clinic, as prospective homeowners and property investors seek information on housing, mortgages and property investment.

The three-day clinic, which opened on Friday, September 25, is being held from September 25 to 27 and brings together prospective homeowners, property developers, financial institutions and other players in Ghana’s housing sector.

The event provides patrons with an opportunity to engage directly with housing and financial experts, explore available properties and learn about financing options for buying, building or investing in property.

Participating institutions include Republic Bank Ghana, Drive EV GH, Virtual Security Africa, Akwaaba Building Materials, Lesh Fortune Ltd., DoorMaster, Interplast, Ayuda Hub, Western Vilas, Ctechi Ghana Ltd., Saint-Gobain Weber Ghana, Velo West Africa, ATBS Ltd., Waylead Company Ghana Ltd., Translight Solar, JoyNews and Nestas Home Ltd.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.