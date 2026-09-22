GMA rejects claims its vessel monitoring system is ineffective

The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) has rejected claims that vessels operating in Ghana’s waters are not being monitored.

The Authority says its vessel monitoring system is fully operational and that it maintains 24-hour surveillance of Ghana’s maritime domain.

The GMA was responding to comments made by Dennis Miracles Aboagye on TV3’s Daily Brief and Joy FM’s Newsnite programmes on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The comments suggested that the Authority’s vessel monitoring system was ineffective and that vessels sailing within Ghana’s waters were not being monitored.

The GMA has described the claims as false and misleading.

In a statement, the Authority said its maritime domain awareness tools remain in use to continuously monitor vessels within Ghana’s maritime jurisdiction.

It said the surveillance system also supports the monitoring and protection of offshore oil and gas facilities, pipelines and submarine cables.

The GMA explained that it uses standard operating procedures to track vessels and verify their identities and compliance.

According to the Authority, the system is also critical to maritime safety, security and environmental protection.

“The GMA categorically refutes these claims. They are false, misleading, and do not reflect the operational reality of maritime surveillance in Ghana.”

The Authority further insisted that the suggestion that vessels operating in Ghana’s waters are not monitored is inaccurate.

“The Authority continues to use its maritime domain awareness tools to monitor vessels and maintains 24-hour surveillance and monitoring of vessels in Ghana’s maritime domain.”

The GMA said it remains committed to continuous surveillance and the protection of Ghana’s maritime interests.

It urged the public to disregard the claims and to rely on official communications from the Authority regarding vessel monitoring and maritime surveillance.

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