Mahama administration not clamping down on free speech – Shamima Muslim

Deputy Presidential Spokesperson, Shamima Muslim, has rejected claims that the Mahama administration is clamping down on free speech, insisting that President John Mahama remains a strong advocate for freedom of expression.

She said government has not sought to suppress legitimate expression, although existing criminal laws may be invoked where authorities believe certain breaches have occurred.

“The President, Mahama himself, is an advocate of free speech. So at no point in time in the Mahama administration have we sought to clamp down on free speech,” she said.

Her comments come amid ongoing public debate over the use of existing criminal laws in dealing with speech-related offences and concerns about their implications for freedom of expression.

Speaking at the Broadcasters Convention – West Africa 2026 in Accra, she indicated that differences in the interpretation and implementation of the law should continue to be discussed among relevant stakeholders.

“People have different challenges with their interpretation or implementation of some aspects of our criminal code. And those conversations must continue to happen because there are multiple stakeholders who use existing laws to implement what they find are certain breaches,” she said.

She maintained that the government’s position on freedom of expression remains unchanged.

She warned that unrestrained and irresponsible speech could have serious consequences for societies.

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