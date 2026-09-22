The new frontline of peace: Information, Artificial Intelligence and the future of global security

Audio By Carbonatix
For much of modern history, international security was defined by armies, borders and military capabilities. Today, some of the most consequential threats can arise without a soldier crossing a frontier.
A fabricated video can reach millions within hours. A cyberattack can disrupt critical infrastructure across continents. Artificial intelligence can generate convincing text, images and audio at a scale and speed previously unimaginable.
The information environment has therefore become an increasingly important dimension of global security.
For governments and societies, this poses a complex challenge. Democratic institutions depend on citizens having access to reliable information, yet digital platforms have accelerated the spread of false and manipulated content.
The consequences extend beyond elections. Disinformation can shape perceptions of conflicts, weaken public confidence in institutions, deepen social divisions and complicate diplomatic efforts during crises.
Artificial intelligence could intensify these challenges. Generative systems have lowered the cost and technical barriers to producing sophisticated synthetic content, potentially enabling a wider range of actors to conduct influence operations.
Yet technology can also enhance peace and security.
AI can help humanitarian organisations analyse large datasets, identify emerging risks, translate information across languages, and improve early-warning systems. Digital technologies can also expand access to education, public services, and reliable information.
The central question, therefore, is not whether to use these technologies but how to govern their use.
Governments, technology companies, researchers, journalists and international organisations face the task of developing safeguards that protect human rights while preserving the benefits of innovation. Greater transparency in automated systems, stronger content-verification mechanisms and investment in digital and media literacy will become increasingly important.
No country can address these challenges alone. Information networks operate across borders, and technological development is global.
International cooperation is therefore essential to establish common principles for responsible innovation, information integrity, and the protection of fundamental freedoms.
These issues are part of the broader questions under examination in international discussions on global governance and security, including at the Paris Peace Forum.
The future of peace will depend not only on preventing armed conflict but also on building resilient information environments and on developing responsible technological systems.
Technology is neither inherently a threat nor a solution. Its consequences will ultimately depend on the institutions, rules and values that shape its development and use.
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