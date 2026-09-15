Trinity Software Centre calls for sustained investment in Ghana’s indigenous software industry

Software developers in Ghana are calling for deliberate and sustained investment in the country’s indigenous software industry to strengthen local technological capacity and create more opportunities for young professionals.

Chief Technology Officer at Trinity Software Centre, Joseph Anto, said the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) presents significant opportunities for Ghana but has also exposed gaps in the country’s education and technology ecosystems.

He believes targeted investment in local software development could help retain skilled professionals, create jobs and contribute to national economic development.

Mr Anto said the absence of sustained investment and practical industry pathways risks driving talented software developers abroad while limiting Ghana’s ability to fully harness AI to build a self-reliant digital economy.

He was speaking during an engagement organised as part of a two-week AI training programme by Trinity Software Centre, involving participants from the Netherlands and other parts of Europe.

Mr Anto said AI presents opportunities beyond its use as an academic support tool and urged greater emphasis on practical software development and industry exposure.

He noted that universities, including the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), continue to produce graduates with strong theoretical foundations but said more needs to be done to bridge the gap between academic training and industry requirements.

According to him, practical exposure, industry collaboration, mentorship, and professional development are essential to producing highly competent software professionals.

“The industry is big, and it’s growing more. So, youngsters with the interest are fortunate because the market is there. The advantage is to be more practical and be intentional about your development,” he said.

He added that young engineers are central to Trinity Software Centre’s operations, where they are supported through skills development and professional growth.

“What makes us unique is that young engineers are at the centre of our operations, being trained in skills and self-development,” he said

Project Manager at Trinity Software Centre, Anthony Yeboah Asare, also called for greater confidence in the capacity of African software developers.

He said government institutions sometimes turn to foreign companies for software solutions despite the availability of skilled professionals within Ghana.

“Africans should believe in ourselves. Government needs software, mostly, but sources help from outside the country. We have engineers here, and managers of the tech industry should believe in the intentions, products and develop it as required,” he said.

He believes stronger support for local developers could create an ecosystem in which Ghanaian companies are given opportunities to develop solutions for local challenges while also competing internationally.

Trinity Software Centre was founded in 2017 by three young Ghanaian KNUST graduates and a senior Dutch partner.

The company was established on the belief that quality software development and social impact can grow together.

Since its establishment, the company says it has embraced remote work, agile development methods and AI-enhanced software development while creating career opportunities, mentorship and working conditions for young Ghanaian developers.

The company currently has more than 25 engineers serving clients across Europe and Africa.

It says its operations combine European quality standards, data protection and security practices with a focus on developing Ghanaian technology talent.

The company believes that sustained investment in local software development, combined with stronger links between universities and industry, will be critical to ensuring Ghana benefits fully from the rapid growth of AI and the wider digital economy.

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