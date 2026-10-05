Nchiraa Yam festival: Two killed, 14 injured as police restore calm

The Wenchi Divisional Police Command says it has restored calm at Nchiraa in the Wenchi Municipality of the Bono Region.

This follows disturbances that broke out after a Yam festival celebration on Saturday, October 3, 2026.

The disturbances reportedly left two people dead and several others injured, including a police officer.

According to the Bono Regional Police Command, in a statement signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer, preliminary investigations indicate that the incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m., shortly after the Yam festival programme had ended.

Police said the disturbances began as Nana Tabiri Yaw II and his sub-chiefs were being escorted to the chief’s palace.

The police statement said two people died in the incident, while 13 others, including a police officer, sustained gunshot wounds and are receiving treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

Following the disturbances, the police say they have intensified patrols in Nchiraa to prevent any further escalation.

“The situation remains calm,” the Bono Regional Police Command said, assuring residents and the general public that efforts are underway to identify and arrest persons involved in the disturbances.

The Command urged the public to remain calm as investigations continue.

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