Feed Ghana Programme: Bono East Minister inspects ongoing Farmer Service Centre at Kintampo

The government’s ambitious Feed Ghana Programme is gathering momentum in the Bono East Region, with the Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, leading a high-powered delegation to inspect the ongoing construction of a Farmer Service Centre (FSC) in Kintampo.

The Kintampo facility is one of the pilot projects among the first batch of 11 centres being rolled out nationwide, out of a total of 50 planned under the programme. The initiative is designed to lower production costs and improve access to agricultural mechanization for farmers across the country.

When completed, the Kintampo Farmer Service Centre will serve as a comprehensive agricultural hub. It will provide farmers with on-demand access to tractors, combine harvesters, threshers, planters, ploughs, and harrows, eliminating the need for individual farmers to purchase expensive machinery.

The facility will also house soil testing laboratories, maintenance units, crop storage warehouses, and silos to help reduce post-harvest losses. Farmers will have direct access to fertilizers, improved seeds, seedlings, and modern farming techniques, supported by specialized commodity extension officers.

Speaking during the inspection, the Special Adviser to the Minister for Agriculture and former Member of Parliament for Kintampo North, Hon. Eto Bonde, revealed that over 1,800 pieces of farming equipment are being imported from Belarus to stock the various service centres across the country.

“The equipment are coming from Belarus. Over 1,800 of them will be in the country, and they will be distributed to the various service centres,” Mr. Bonde said.

He explained that farmers will be the biggest beneficiaries of the initiative. According to him, farmers will be registered to have free access to the services, including inputs on credit.

“They will get their produce bought, and then they will pay for the services later,” he added. “Specialized commodity extension officers will also be available to the farmers to help them have improved seedlings.”

Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, who led the inspection team, expressed excitement about the progress of work. He noted that the facility will go a long way in helping farmers in the area as well as the entire agricultural value chain.

“I am excited with the work I have seen. This facility will go a long way in helping farmers in this area and the entire agric value chain,” Mr. Antwi said.

The first ground for the nationwide project was broken in March 2026 at Takoratwene in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District. The first 11 centres are expected to serve as a blueprint for the remaining 39, with the Kintampo project already taking shape.

What This Means for Kintampo North Farmers

For farmers in Kintampo North and its surrounding communities, the completion of this centre will mark a significant shift from the traditional reliance on manual labour and costly equipment rentals.

Reduced Financial Burden: Farmers will no longer need to secure large loans to buy machinery. The pay-later model, where produce is bought and services are paid for afterward, will ease cash flow challenges. Improved Yields: Access to soil testing, improved seeds, and extension services will lead to better crop yields. Reduced Post-Harvest Losses: The storage warehouses and silos will allow farmers to store their harvest safely, reducing losses and allowing them to sell when prices are favorable. Mechanization for All: Smallholder farmers will have access to the same level of mechanization as large commercial farms.

As construction continues in Kintampo, the government says the Feed Ghana Programme remains on track to modernize the agricultural sector and ensure food security for the nation.

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