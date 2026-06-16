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Feed Ghana Programme to improve crop productivity through soil testing and efficient fertiliser use

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  16 June 2026 9:48am
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The National Coordinator of the Feed Ghana Programme, Bright Demordzi, says the initiative is prioritising improved crop productivity and efficient fertiliser use as part of efforts to boost food production in the country.

Speaking on Super Morning show on Tuesday, June 16, Mr Demordzi explained that under the programme’s Crop Development component, attention is being focused on selected staple crops, including maize, rice and soya beans, to drive increased yields per acre.

“Under the Feed Ghana Initiative, we have nine staffing programmes. The first one is the Crop Development Programme, and it is focused on boosting cereal production, specifically maize, rice and soya beans,” he said.

Mr Demordzi noted that the programme seeks to improve productivity through better crop nutrition and more efficient fertiliser application, stressing the need for a scientific approach to farming.

“Agriculture is science. We must rely on data to guide what we do,” he stated.

He disclosed that the initiative is investing in soil testing laboratories and nationwide soil assessments to determine nutrient deficiencies across different regions.

According to him, this will help eliminate blanket fertiliser application and ensure farmers use tailored inputs based on specific soil needs.

“We have renovated the lab and installed new equipment to test soils across the country so we can identify the nutritional deficiencies in different zones,” he explained.

Mr Demordzi added that the approach will help reduce unnecessary production costs for farmers, noting that many currently apply fertilisers that their soils do not require.

“If your soil already has enough potassium or magnesium, there is no need to apply more. Blanket application means farmers end up spending on nutrients they don’t need,” he said.

He further indicated that the use of scientific soil data to guide fertiliser formulation and application will improve yields, reduce costs, and ultimately contribute to lowering food prices in the country.

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