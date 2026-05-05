World Bank projects sharp rise in global fertiliser prices in 2026, warns of food inflation risks

A farmer applying fertiliser on the farm

Global fertiliser prices are expected to surge in 2026, a development that could increase food production costs and intensify inflationary pressures across Sub-Saharan Africa, including Ghana.

This projection is contained in the World Bank’s April 2026 Commodity Markets Outlook, which highlights renewed volatility in global fertiliser markets.

According to the report, prices are expected to rise by about 30.7 per cent in 2026 before easing in 2027, when supply conditions are projected to improve.

The World Bank attributes the expected price fluctuations largely to changes in global energy markets and geopolitical tensions, noting that natural gas remains a key input in fertiliser production.

The anticipated increase is likely to raise production costs for farmers worldwide, with significant implications for global food systems.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, where access to affordable fertiliser remains a persistent challenge, higher prices could further constrain farmers’ ability to apply adequate inputs, potentially reducing crop yields and tightening food supplies.

For Ghana, which depends heavily on imported fertiliser to support its agricultural sector, the projected increase could add further pressure on food prices and household budgets.

While the report anticipates some easing in 2027, it warns that the short-term price shock could worsen food inflation and deepen food security concerns, particularly in lower-income economies across the region.

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