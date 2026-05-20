World Bank mission team pays courtesy call on Gender Minister

Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, has reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to strengthening social protection interventions to improve the livelihoods of vulnerable households across Ghana.

She made the remarks during a courtesy call by a World Bank delegation as part of the Ghana Productive Safety Net Project 2 (GPSNP 2) Implementation Support Mission, being held in Accra from May 18 to 27, 2026.

Led by Cornelia M. Tesliuc, the delegation engaged the Ministry and implementing partners to review project progress, discuss implementation challenges, and explore strategies to enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of social protection interventions under the project.

The Minister expressed appreciation to the World Bank for its continued partnership and technical support to Ghana’s social protection sector, noting that GPSNP 2 plays a critical role in advancing the Government’s broader social protection agenda.

She also emphasised the Ministry’s commitment to deepening collaboration with development partners to ensure the efficient delivery of interventions that positively impact the lives of vulnerable people.

The meeting further provided an opportunity to discuss key implementation milestones, institutional coordination, and measures to improve programme delivery and outcomes under the project.

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