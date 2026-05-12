Gender Minister leads support visit to family of abused child

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey has led a delegation from the Ministry to visit the family of the young boy who was tied to a motorbike in a child abuse incident at North Legon in Accra.
The meeting formed part of the Ministry's efforts to provide support and assess the welfare needs of the child and his family following the unfortunate incident.
During the visit, the Minister interacted with the child and his family and assured them of the Ministry's commitment to ensuring the protection, care and psychosocial well-being of the boy.
She expressed appreciation to the Good Samaritan whose timely intervention helped save the child as well as individuals and institutions that supported the family during the difficult period.
Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey stressed the need for caregivers to adopt positive and non-violent approaches in disciplining children, emphasising that cases of abuse should not be treated as private family matters once the safety and well-being of the child is threatened.
She further urged the public to remain vigilant and report all forms of abuse to the appropriate authorities.
As part of the visit, the Minister on behalf of the government presented assorted relief items including bags of rice, cooking oils, beans, milk, tin tomatoes, toilet rolls, antiseptics, soaps and other essential supplies to support the family.
A cash donation of 5,000 was also presented to assist with the child's care and medical needs.
The Minister further disclosed that steps were being taken to enrol the family onto the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme to provide additional support and help improve their living conditions.
She also indicated that the Ministry would collaborate with the Member of Parliament for Madina and the District Assembly to facilitate the provision of a wheelchair for the boy's sister to support her mobility needs
The Minister reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to safeguarding the rights and welfare of children and ensuring that every child receives the necessary care and support they need.
She was accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu.
Latest Stories
-
Some landlords forcing students into prostitution through high rent – Rent Commissioner
12 minutes
-
Landlords who remove tenants’ roofs over rent disputes risk jail – Rent Commissioner
16 minutes
-
Parliament confirms detention of Asante Akyem North MP in the Netherlands
31 minutes
-
Police arrest fetish priest over murder and mutilation of Kasoa trader
33 minutes
-
Gender Minister leads support visit to family of abused child
42 minutes
-
Fire destroys portion of 13-bedroom apartment at Wassa Kwabeng
45 minutes
-
Construction begins on landmark TVET school in Wa West’s eastern corridor
46 minutes
-
Ghanaians do not eat stability, inflation – Nana Akomea challenges gov’t economic gains
1 hour
-
Nana Akomea’s ‘Ghanaians do not eat stability’ comment is mere politics – Kwakye Ofosu
2 hours
-
Ghana High Commission warns Ghanaians in Durban ahead of anti-immigration protest
2 hours
-
NADMO cautions boat operators against overloading passengers
2 hours
-
Access Bank Ghana donates GH¢50,000 to support Ashanti Press Centre project
2 hours
-
26 years on, Wa Court Complex remains unfinished as MPs dispute 90% completion claim
2 hours
-
Agona West NPP organiser released from BNI custody amid false publication claims
3 hours
-
GRASAG coalition demands immediate action over delay in bursary payments
3 hours