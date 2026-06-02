Ghana Rugby promotes inclusion through competition for deaf and hearing athletes

The Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) has organised an inclusive rugby competition that brought together deaf and hearing athletes at the University of Ghana Rugby Stadium in Legon, Accra.

The one-day event, held on May 30, 2026, formed part of efforts to expand participation in rugby and create opportunities for athletes with hearing impairments to compete alongside their hearing counterparts.

Four teams took part in the competition: Conquerors SC Juniors, Accra Majestics Juniors, African Warriors Juniors and the Deaf Rugby Team, made up of players from Obuasi and Kumasi.

The event began with a coaching session led by World Rugby Coach Educator and President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union, Rafatu Inusah. The session focused on rugby skills, teamwork and the values of the sport.

A major highlight of the competition was the participation of the Deaf Rugby Team, which was established through a collaboration between Coach Hakim and Madam Inusah. The initiative began four years ago in Kumasi to introduce deaf athletes to rugby and provide a pathway for their development in the sport.

To ensure full participation, organisers adopted visual communication methods during matches. In addition to the referee's whistle, flags and visual signals were used to communicate stoppages and key decisions. An interpreter was also present throughout the event to facilitate communication among players, coaches and officials.

Match officials, coaches and medical personnel received briefings on the communication needs of deaf athletes before the competition commenced.

On the field, the athletes displayed impressive skill, determination and sportsmanship. The Deaf Rugby Team earned praise for its resilience and competitiveness despite limited access to some of the specialised equipment commonly used in deaf rugby competitions.

Conquerors SC Juniors emerged overall champions after winning all three of their matches. They defeated African Warriors Juniors 5-0 before overcoming Accra Majestics Juniors 19-0 in the Cup Final.

African Warriors Juniors claimed the Plate title with a 24-0 victory over the Deaf Rugby Team.

The Deaf Rugby Team was accompanied by its coach and president, Yaw Kunadu, as well as Rugby Sports Development Officer at the National Sports Authority, Kumasi, Owusu Amuah, and interpreter Gifty Sammy.

The event was also attended by British-Ghanaian rugby player and advocate, Zainab Alema.

Organisers described the competition as a demonstration of how sport can break barriers and create opportunities for people of all abilities. The performances of the deaf athletes, they noted, highlighted the potential for deaf rugby to grow in Ghana if given sustained support and competitive opportunities.

The Ghana Rugby Football Union said it intends to work with national and international partners to expand programmes for deaf athletes and promote greater inclusion in rugby across the country.

The competition forms part of the Union’s broader efforts to make rugby accessible to all, while supporting athlete development, safety and equal opportunities in sport.

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