Media urged to champion gender equity as Gender Ministry drives implementation of Affirmative Action Act

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has engaged members of the media on the implementation of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121).

The engagement formed part of efforts to strengthen collaboration with the media and deepen public understanding of the Act, while promoting sustained national conversations on gender equity, inclusion and equal participation in national development.

Delivering the keynote address, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, described the passage of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121) as a significant milestone in Ghana’s pursuit of gender equality and inclusive national development.

She noted that the Act reflects Government’s commitment to fairness, equal opportunities and the full participation of women in decision-making and development processes across all sectors of society.

The Minister stated that the Act establishes clear and legally binding measures to address gender disparities in the political, economic, educational and social spheres, while promoting gender-responsive policies and accountability within institutions.

She emphasised that the successful implementation of the Act would require broad public awareness, stakeholder collaboration and sustained national commitment.

Dr. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey further underscored the critical role of the media in shaping public understanding and promoting accountability on gender equality issues.

She called on media practitioners to use their platforms to educate the public, challenge harmful social norms and amplify the voices of women and girls, adding that the Ministry would continue to collaborate with the media to ensure effective public sensitisation and implementation of the Act.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Director, Dr. Marian W. A. Kpakpah, the Director of Administration at the Ministry, Mr. Ebenezer Charway, reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to sustained engagement with the media in advancing the implementation of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121). He commended media practitioners for their role in promoting informed public discourse and public education on national issues.

The programme also featured a presentation on the implementation strategies of the Affirmative Action (Gender Equity) Act, 2024 (Act 1121), which provided media practitioners with insights into the implementation framework, institutional responsibilities and mechanisms for ensuring compliance with the provisions of the Act.

The presentation highlighted the importance of media support in promoting awareness and public understanding of the legislation.

A panel discussion was subsequently held on the role of the media in advancing the implementation of the Act and promoting gender equity in the country.

Discussions focused on how the media can support public sensitisation efforts, shape public discourse, challenge harmful social norms and amplify issues relating to gender equality and social inclusion.

The engagement brought together representatives from various media houses, officials of the Ministry and other stakeholders.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.