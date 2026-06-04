Abigail Cudjoe named overall Best Graduating Student at the 2026 CITG Graduation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana (CITG) conferred national awards across all twelve papers of its qualification at a graduation ceremony at the University of Professional Studies in Accra on Saturday, 30 May 2026, recognising the leading candidate in each subject from the February 2026 CITG examinations.
The Institute’s highest distinction, Overall Best Graduating Student, went to Abigail Cudjoe, who received the award from the CITG President, Ernestina Christina Appiah.
The national honour roll
CITG recognised the best-performing candidate in each paper, together with the Overall Best Graduating Student:
Public Sector Finance & Economics — Amos Teye
Income Taxation — Rosemond Asamoah Mensah
Accounting & Finance — Nurudeen Sulemana
Indirect Taxation — Emmanuel Abakah
Revenue and Business Law — Philip Manu
Strategy & Governance — Emmanuel Abakah
Tax Audit and Special Investigation — Sylvanus Akutam
Oil, Gas & Other Minerals Taxation — Vincent Kudzordzi
International Taxation — Richard Sasu
Strategic Tax Planning — Eric Ofosu
Advanced Taxation and Practice — Abigail Cudjoe
Tax Administration & Ethics — Abigail Cudjoe and Abraham Gozah (joint)
Overall Best Graduating Student — Abigail Cudjoe
Among the winners
Four of the winners — Abigail Cudjoe, Eric Ofosu, Richard Sasu and Abraham Gozah — prepared at MSL Business School and accounted for six of the awards between them.
Cudjoe took three: Overall Best Graduating Student, Advanced Taxation and Practice, and a share of Tax Administration & Ethics, finishing level with Gozah at the highest mark in that paper.
Eric Ofosu won Strategic Tax Planning, Richard Sasu International Taxation, and Abraham Gozah the other share of Tax Administration & Ethics. Across the three final-level papers — Strategic Tax Planning, Advanced Taxation and Practice, and Tax Administration & Ethics — every award went to one of the four.
A wider distinction
Cudjoe’s record extends beyond taxation. She was also named National Overall Best Graduating Chartered Accountant at the March 2024 Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) examination, and has now taken three national awards in a single sitting on two separate occasions.
Beyond the award winners
The paper prizes were a small part of the day. The ceremony honoured a full graduating class drawn from across the country, the great majority of whom graduated without an individual award.
The honour roll names the leaders in each subject; the graduation belonged to everyone
who completed the qualification.
“I am deeply proud of Abigail, Eric, Abraham and Richard, and of every student who graduated in Accra this weekend. Results like these belong first to the students and the work they put in; the achievement is theirs. We are grateful to the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana, for recognising their effort.”
— Michael Siaw Larbi, Founder, MSL Business School
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