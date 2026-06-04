Abigail Cudjoe named overall Best Graduating Student at the 2026 CITG Graduation

The Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana, honoured its national award winners across all twelve papers of the qualification at a graduation in Accra, where Abigail Cudjoe was named Overall Best Graduating Student.

The Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana (CITG) conferred national awards across all twelve papers of its qualification at a graduation ceremony at the University of Professional Studies in Accra on Saturday, 30 May 2026, recognising the leading candidate in each subject from the February 2026 CITG examinations.

The Institute’s highest distinction, Overall Best Graduating Student, went to Abigail Cudjoe, who received the award from the CITG President, Ernestina Christina Appiah.

The national honour roll

CITG recognised the best-performing candidate in each paper, together with the Overall Best Graduating Student:

Public Sector Finance & Economics — Amos Teye

Income Taxation — Rosemond Asamoah Mensah

Accounting & Finance — Nurudeen Sulemana

Indirect Taxation — Emmanuel Abakah

Revenue and Business Law — Philip Manu

Strategy & Governance — Emmanuel Abakah

Tax Audit and Special Investigation — Sylvanus Akutam

Oil, Gas & Other Minerals Taxation — Vincent Kudzordzi

International Taxation — Richard Sasu

Strategic Tax Planning — Eric Ofosu

Advanced Taxation and Practice — Abigail Cudjoe

Tax Administration & Ethics — Abigail Cudjoe and Abraham Gozah (joint)

Overall Best Graduating Student — Abigail Cudjoe

Among the winners

Four of the winners — Abigail Cudjoe, Eric Ofosu, Richard Sasu and Abraham Gozah — prepared at MSL Business School and accounted for six of the awards between them.

Cudjoe took three: Overall Best Graduating Student, Advanced Taxation and Practice, and a share of Tax Administration & Ethics, finishing level with Gozah at the highest mark in that paper.

Eric Ofosu won Strategic Tax Planning, Richard Sasu International Taxation, and Abraham Gozah the other share of Tax Administration & Ethics. Across the three final-level papers — Strategic Tax Planning, Advanced Taxation and Practice, and Tax Administration & Ethics — every award went to one of the four.

A wider distinction

Cudjoe’s record extends beyond taxation. She was also named National Overall Best Graduating Chartered Accountant at the March 2024 Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) examination, and has now taken three national awards in a single sitting on two separate occasions.

Beyond the award winners

The paper prizes were a small part of the day. The ceremony honoured a full graduating class drawn from across the country, the great majority of whom graduated without an individual award.

The honour roll names the leaders in each subject; the graduation belonged to everyone

who completed the qualification.

“I am deeply proud of Abigail, Eric, Abraham and Richard, and of every student who graduated in Accra this weekend. Results like these belong first to the students and the work they put in; the achievement is theirs. We are grateful to the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana, for recognising their effort.”

— Michael Siaw Larbi, Founder, MSL Business School

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.