School environment is for learning, not post-WASSCE celebrations – Haruna Iddrisu

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The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has reaffirmed the government's ban on post-WASSCE celebrations in senior high schools, insisting that school premises must remain dedicated to teaching and learning.
Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Monday, June 22, Mr Iddrisu said educational institutions are established for academic purposes and not for jubilation or celebratory activities following examinations.
He stressed that the ban, announced over the weekend, would be strictly enforced, warning that acts of excessive celebration by students after completing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) would no longer be tolerated on school campuses.
"The school environment is an environment for academic competition, nothing more.," he said.
"The extravagant, lavish display of wealth is actually unacceptable, and we will not tolerate or accommodate that going forward," he noted.
READ ALSO: GES bans cars, money bouquets on school premises as Education Ministry halts SHS graduations nationwide
Mr Iddrisu noted, however, that parents and guardians who wish to celebrate the achievements of their children are free to organise such events outside school premises.
The Minister's remarks come amid growing debate over student celebrations at the end of the WASSCE.
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