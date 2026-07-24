National standardised test will identify learning gaps, not fail pupils – Dr. Apaak

The Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Abas Apaak, says the National Standardized Test (NST) is intended to identify learning gaps rather than determine whether pupils pass or fail.

Dr. Apaak gave the assurance when he visited Nahadatu Islamic Basic School at Ofaakor in the Central Region to monitor the conduct of the examination. He later toured Akwale St. Mary's Anglican Cluster of Schools as part of the nationwide monitoring exercise.

Basic schools the Deputy Minister visited include St. Mary’s Anglican Cluster of Schools in Akwale, Nahadatu Islamic Basic School in Ofaakor, and Ofaakor Municipal Assembly Basic School, all in the Central Region.

He was welcomed in Awutu Senya East in the Central Region by the District Education Director, Frank Etrue-Hayford, and his leadership, as well as the respective heads of the basic schools.

Addressing Primary Four pupils before the test, the Deputy Minister explained that the assessment was designed to provide education authorities with information to improve teaching and learning.

"This exam is not about pass or fail. It is to help your teacher, to help us at GES and the ministry understand how well you are doing in terms of the expectations for your standard Primary Four," he said.

He noted that the results would help identify pupils who require additional academic support, enabling teachers and education officials to provide targeted interventions to improve learning outcomes.

"At the end of the day, what you are writing will be used to determine whether you are all okay or some of you need additional help," he stated.

Dr. Apaak stressed that pupils identified as needing extra support would not be required to repeat their class but would instead receive the assistance needed to attain the expected learning standards.

"Unlike the past, we are not going to say you should be repeated. Your teacher will identify those of you who need additional help, and then that additional help will be offered to you so that you will reach the level that has been set for Primary Four in terms of your curriculum," he explained.

The Deputy Minister also encouraged the pupils to remain composed throughout the examination and have confidence in the preparation they had received from their teachers.

"Don't panic; take your time and answer the questions. I know your class teacher has prepared you well so you understand what to do," he said.

He further urged the pupils to develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills, expressing confidence that the younger generation would contribute significantly to Ghana's future development.

The National Standardised Test (NST) in Ghana is a nationwide educational assessment administered by the Ministry of Education, the Ghana Education Service (GES), and the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA).

It measures foundational skills in literacy (English) and numeracy (Mathematics) to track student performance and identify learning gaps early.

The classes set to take this test are KG2, P2, P4, and P6.

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