Tanor Hayford recounts how his appearance denied him education

For many young people, the path to education is shaped by financial hardship, limited opportunities or social challenges.

But for 23-year-old Tanor Hayford, his physical appearance became an unexpected obstacle, exposing him to prejudice, misunderstanding and barriers that threatened his dream of getting an education.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Changes with Nikki Samonas, Tanor recounted how he was prevented from continuing to junior high school after completing primary education.

Growing up, Tanor said his appearance was typical when he first enrolled in school. However, over time, his physical appearance began to change, leaving many pupils frightened. He said school authorities subsequently refused to admit him to junior high school, bringing his educational journey to an abrupt end.

“I started from nursery to class 6 and when I was about to be promoted to JHS 1 after writing the third term exams, one of the teachers approached me and told me that I should find another JHS and attend because the headmaster of the JHS said he wouldn’t admit me into the school. He told me during vacation but when school resumed and I went, he reiterated that they wouldn’t accept me so I should go to a different school maybe they would accept me there. So, I informed my father about it and he took me to the headmaster to ask why they don’t want to accept me. But they told my father to take me to a disability school in Kumasi.”

“My dad didn’t understand but decided to let go and took me to a different school. When we got there, the headmaster of the school said if he admitted me, he would be sacked from the school. We went to a different school and the headmaster also rejected me and said it’s not possible for them to admit me. Finally, we went to a Presbyterian school and one of the teachers said they could admit me but asked me to go to the headmaster from my initial school for a report that could guarantee my admission. Unfortunately, when I went, the headmaster said he had nothing to give me.”

After repeated rejections, Tanor said he stopped trying to enrol and accepted that he would not be able to continue his education because of his appearance. He recalled frequently breaking down in tears whenever he saw his former classmates returning home from school.

“When they closed from school and were on their way home, I would cry anytime I saw them. My father later noticed it and always took me to the farm so that I wouldn’t see them when they closed.”

To shield him from the emotional pain, his father deliberately took him to the farm during school closing hours. Tanor said his father continually reminded him that being denied an education was not the end of life, giving him the strength to persevere.

Beyond the classroom, Tanor said he also faced stigma within his community of German South, where he was often treated unfairly in public, leaving him feeling isolated and lonely.

Although he was unable to pursue formal education, the 23-year-old remains ambitious. He hopes to build a career in stage and film acting. He also wants to establish a provision shop for his parents, who he said are ageing and struggling financially.

Tanor is the third of eight children and the only one among his siblings living with the condition that altered his appearance. His story highlights the barriers many people with visible physical differences continue to face in accessing education and equal opportunities.

He is appealing to benevolent individuals and philanthropists to support his aspirations. Donations can be sent via Mobile Money to 024 338 1359. He can also be contacted on 059 675 8932.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.