Ghana’s Women’s team ready for inaugural U18 Hockey5s Youth Africa Cup

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Under-18 women’s hockey team will carry the nation’s hopes at the inaugural U18 Youth Hockey5s Africa Cup after the country confirmed participation in only the women’s competition.
The tournament will be held at the Sikh Union Club in Nairobi, Kenya, from August 6 to 8, and will serve as Africa’s qualifier for the inaugural FIH Youth Hockey5s World Cup, scheduled for December 2026.
The final list of participating nations has been confirmed, with Ghana’s U18 Women hockey team set to battle against Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda for one of the coveted qualification places at the global tournament.
Ghana will not be represented in the men’s competition.
Ghana face a demanding campaign against some of Africa’s top emerging hockey nations as they look to secure a place in history by qualifying for the first-ever FIH Youth Hockey World Cup.
Below are the confirmed squad, participating teams and the official match schedule for the inaugural U18 Hockey5s Youth Africa Cup.
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