The forgotten heroes behind Ghana’s hospitality success (Part 2)

The focus of this feature is on “The Hidden Cost of Ignoring Hospitality Excellence in Ghana”.

Ghana has earned a reputation as one of Africa’s most welcoming destinations. The country’s democratic stability and peace, warmth, friendliness and cultural hospitality have become powerful assets for tourism growth, investment attraction and national development.

However, beneath this enviable reputation lies an uncomfortable reality.

Across the tourism and hospitality ecosystem, including hotels, restaurants, attractions, transport providers, travel companies, tour operators and other allied partners in the value chain, there remains a tendency to underestimate the true cost of poor service culture, weak employee engagement, inadequate accountability and insufficient recognition of the people who deliver the guest or customer experience every day.

Poor service does not always appear on a balance sheet as a clearly identifiable expense. It is often hidden in the consequences. The result is a progressive decline in guest satisfaction, lower productivity and morale, reduced business profitability, higher employee turnover, fewer referrals and recommendations, a damaged brand reputation, and the loss of customers and repeat business: a silent crisis capable of weakening Ghana’s competitiveness as a destination of choice.

Ghana’s hospitality sector can boast beautiful buildings, modern facilities, luxurious rooms, attractive restaurants, sophisticated technology and impressive ambience. These can create expectations. However, it is people who ultimately deliver the experience. Guests may admire the architecture, enjoy the food, appreciate the facilities and remember the ambience, but what often stays with them longest is how they were treated by people.

His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana, during the Presidential Media Encounter on 10 September 2025, expressed concern about poor service delivery within Ghana’s tourism and hospitality sector, identifying it as one of the key factors undermining the country’s ability to attract and retain more international visitors.

His observation raises a critical question beyond customer service delivery and provokes deeper reflection across the industry. Could persistent challenges such as indifferent guest reception, delayed service delivery, weak ownership and accountability, and inadequate recognition of high-performing employees be symptomatic of a deeper systemic issue: the lack of sufficient appreciation, celebration and institutionalisation of service excellence at the organisational, industry and national levels?

If service excellence is fundamental to Ghana’s competitiveness as a tourism and hospitality destination, then recognising the people who consistently deliver it should not be treated as an organisational norm. It should be regarded as a strategic investment in the culture, reputation, productivity and future competitiveness of Ghana’s hospitality industry.

To this end, the question is not merely, “How much does it cost Ghana when hospitality excellence is repeatedly ignored?” Perhaps the more critical question is: “What is the true cost to Ghana when it fails to recognise, appreciate and celebrate the forgotten heroes: the dedicated service champions whose daily commitment, professionalism and passion form the foundation of Ghana’s hospitality brand and visitor experience?”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.