Fulham sign Garcia and Palacios from Real Madrid

Audio By Carbonatix
Fulham have signed Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios from Real Madrid on five-year deals.
Garcia, 22, made 39 appearances for the Spanish giants last term, scoring eight goals in all competitions.
The forward, who won his first cap for Spain in June, will reunite with new Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa, for a reported fee of around £34m, with the pair having worked together at the Bernabeu.
"I'm very grateful, very happy to be here," Garcia said.
"I have to thank the board and Arbeloa for the trust they've put in me, and I'm very, very excited to start."
The highly rated striker, joint-top scorer at the Club World Cup last summer, will be joined at Craven Cottage by former Real team-mate Palacios.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder also arrives on a contract that runs until the summer of 2031, although the club has the option to extend the agreements for both players by a further 12 months.
Palacios made five appearances for Real's senior side - all from the substitutes' bench - and has played for Spain at under-20 level.
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