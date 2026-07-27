Diomande agrees Real Madrid terms as PSG step away

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RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid after Paris St-Germain withdrew their interest.
The 19-year-old Ivory Coast international was previously a target for Liverpool, who had an initial bid of £69m rejected in June, as well as PSG.
Liverpool then moved on to other targets, and PSG have now opted against entering a bidding war with Real.
PSG are said to have had a final £102.5m bid rejected for the teenager on Sunday.
Madrid have since agreed personal terms, said to be modelled on England midfielder Jude Bellingham's contract as they are incentivised on performances and effectively improve year-on-year.
Real will pay more than £100m for Diomande, who joined Leipzig from Spanish club Leganes last summer on a five-year deal.
Sources close to Real say key negotiators Jose Angel and Juni Calafat have been scouting Diomande for about five years, but were not reactive to Diomande's World Cup performances.
PSG had been frontrunners for the Ivorian until Real registered their interest, and they confirmed their withdrawal from the race on Sunday.
"The asking transfer fee and salary demands were completely disproportionate and distortive - and PSG will not break its principles of rational financial management and squad balance," the French club said.
"As a two-time consecutive Champions League winner and the most successful club in recent years, PSG will also not engage in the inflationary and manipulative games of certain player agents - and will instead calmly and confidently continue its transfer planning."
Leipzig have tried hard to keep the forward in Germany but regard the interest in Diomande as extraordinary, so have found it difficult to reject the interest - and potential record sale price - from Europe's elite clubs.
Diomande was the Bundesliga's young player of the season for 2025-26, having scored 12 goals and registered eight assists last term.
He moved from his native Ivory Coast to an academy in the United States in 2025 before joining Spanish side Leganes.
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