‘If you want to imprison me over my friendship with Bawumia, go ahead’ – Rev. Kusi Boateng

The Founder and Leader of Power Chapel Worldwide, Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng, says he is prepared to face imprisonment rather than distance himself from his friendship with former Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Rev. Kusi Boateng made the comments while addressing his congregation in a video circulating on social media, in which he openly defended his relationship with Dr Bawumia and his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia.

He said he was not prepared to pretend or distance himself from the couple because of criticism surrounding their relationship.

“If for this reason, anybody wants to imprison me, go ahead,” Rev. Kusi Boateng said.

He referred to his previous experience of imprisonment, saying he had survived it and would not be intimidated by the prospect of returning to prison.

“Prison is not for animals. It is for human beings. I have been there. I didn’t die. I came back,” he added.

Rev. Kusi Boateng maintained that his friendship with Dr Bawumia was not a crime and said he would not conceal the relationship simply to satisfy his critics.

“I don’t care whoever thinks about it. Dr Bawumia is my friend and will continue to be my friend. I will not hide. I am not a hypocrite,” he said.

He further described Dr Bawumia and Hajia Samira Bawumia as close friends and family, stressing that he had no apology for maintaining the relationship.

The National Cathedral context

Although Rev. Kusi Boateng did not identify any particular case, investigation or government action as the reason for his reference to possible imprisonment, his comments come against the background of investigations into the controversial National Cathedral project, on whose Board of Trustees he previously served as Secretary.

The National Cathedral project has been the subject of several investigations and audits, including a CHRAJ investigation, an Office of the Special Prosecutor probe, a Deloitte audit and a subsequent forensic audit commissioned under the current NDC administration. The project's former Secretariat was dissolved by President John Dramani Mahama in May 2025, while legal steps were initiated to dissolve the Board of Trustees.

The Deloitte audit, covering the Secretariat's operations from 2021 to 2023, identified financial and procurement irregularities and raised questions about the management of public funds. Government subsequently directed the Auditor-General to commission a broader forensic audit because the Deloitte exercise did not cover the full scope of the project and its Secretariat.

The Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, said in January 2026 that his office could not proceed with any prosecution relating to the National Cathedral until it received the forensic audit report.

Earlier, in December 2025, Dr Ayine said PwC, the firm engaged to conduct the forensic audit, had made significant progress and was nearing completion of the exercise.

The National Cathedral itself has also acknowledged that the project has been subjected to multiple investigations, including those by CHRAJ, the OSP, Deloitte, the National Investigations Bureau and PwC.

Kusi Boateng's earlier National Cathedral controversy

Rev. Kusi Boateng became a central figure in the controversy surrounding the project after North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa petitioned CHRAJ in 2023 over allegations including conflict of interest, multiple identities and financial impropriety.

CHRAJ subsequently cleared Rev. Kusi Boateng of the specific allegations concerning the possession of two passports under different names. It found that he held one passport under the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and found no evidence that he had been issued a second passport under the name Kusi Boateng.

However, CHRAJ recommended further investigation and possible prosecution of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees over procurement issues relating to the award of the construction contract to Ribade Company.

The controversy also involved a GH¢2.6 million transaction involving JNS Talent Centre Limited. CHRAJ found that no services were provided by the company for the payment but concluded that the money represented reimbursement to Rev. Kusi Boateng for funds he had advanced to pay contractors when the Secretariat faced financial difficulties.

The matter has continued to generate legal disputes. In March 2026, the Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal filed by Rev. Kusi Boateng against Mr Ablakwa, holding that the claims made by the MP were grounded in truth and public interest, and awarded GH¢40,000 in costs against Rev. Kusi Boateng.

Against this background, Rev. Kusi Boateng's latest comments are likely to attract attention, particularly as the government awaits the outcome of the broader forensic examination of the National Cathedral project.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.