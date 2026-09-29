South Tongu MP launches apprenticeship programme for 159 young people

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Tongu, Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, has launched the first phase of "Man For Chop" Apprenticeship Programme to provide vocational training for 159 young people in the constituency.

The beneficiaries have been assigned to 78 trainers to acquire practical skills in tailoring, hairdressing, carpentry, masonry, mechanics, information and communications technology, and mobile phone repairs, among other trades.

The initiative is aimed at improving employability, promoting self-reliance and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities for young people in South Tongu.

Speaking at the launch at the Global Evangelical Church, Solution Parish, over the weekend, Mr Lukutor said the programme reflected his commitment to addressing youth unemployment by helping young people acquire employable skills instead of relying solely on formal-sector jobs.

He urged the beneficiaries to take the opportunity seriously and demonstrate discipline, punctuality and a willingness to learn throughout the training period.

Mr Lukutor said the programme should serve as a pathway for the apprentices to become skilled professionals and eventually establish businesses capable of employing others.

He also called on the trainers to regard themselves as mentors and role models, noting that the success of the initiative would largely depend on the quality of instruction and guidance they provided.

Torgbe Agorviegli II, who represented the Manklalo of the Fievie State, commended the MP for investing in skills development and employment opportunities for young people.

He advised the apprentices to be respectful, disciplined and regular at their workplaces.

Torgbe Agorviegli II also urged the trainers to remain committed to their responsibilities and cautioned them against abandoning the apprentices to attend to their personal businesses during training hours.

Nanega Mariama II of the Fievie State encouraged the beneficiaries to remain focused on their chosen trades and avoid conduct that could undermine their future.

She particularly advised the young women to avoid unplanned pregnancies during the apprenticeship period to enable them to complete their training successfully.

The chairman of the programme, Torgbui Duklui Attippoe V of Anyako, expressed appreciation to Mr Lukutor for introducing the initiative.

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity, work diligently and apply the skills acquired to become productive and responsible members of society.

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu; the South Tongu District Chief Executive, Victoria Dzeklo; and the Volta Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Kafui Agbleze, attended the ceremony.

Other dignitaries present included Mama Ablewa II, Queen of the Agorvie Clan in Anloga, traditional leaders, party officials and community stakeholders.

The programme forms part of the MP’s broader youth empowerment drive to provide constituents with practical skills, tools and opportunities to build sustainable livelihoods.

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