Green Scholars Project launched in South Tongu to promote youth engagement in agriculture

The Member of Parliament for South Tongu in the Volta region, Maxwell K. Lukutor, has launched the Green Scholars Project at Sogakope Senior High School (SOGASCO), in a strategic move aimed at fostering youth participation in agriculture.

The launch brought together key stakeholders, including the District Chief Executive, Victoria Dzeklo, the South Tongu District Director of Education, Celestine Korsi-Agordo, the District Director of Agriculture, heads of the district’s five senior high schools, and representatives from various basic schools.

In her address, the DCE urged students to embrace the initiative, highlighting the critical role of agriculture in ensuring food security. She encouraged them to seize the opportunity to produce food for both personal consumption and their communities, while acknowledging the efforts of the current administration under John Dramani Mahama in advancing policies to improve food supply to schools.

The Coordinator of Tractor Services for the ML Foundation, Gustav Adomah, commended the MP for extending the initiative to second-cycle institutions. He noted that the project offers students a practical platform to acquire skills that could shape their future careers and livelihoods, urging them to take full advantage of the opportunity.

Also addressing the gathering, Mrs Korsi-Agordo expressed appreciation to SOGASCO for hosting the programme and praised the MP for introducing the initiative. She observed that the project would help transform perceptions of agriculture, challenging the long-standing notion that farming is reserved for the academically weak or economically disadvantaged.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr Lukutor described the Green Scholars Project as a transformative intervention designed to rekindle interest in agriculture among the youth. He emphasised that the initiative is driven by his vision to empower young people through hands-on agricultural training.

He announced that schools with access to arable land would benefit from free ploughing of up to 10 acres, explaining that the project extends beyond land preparation to encompass skills development, entrepreneurship and food security.

The MP expressed appreciation to Amar Deep Hari, Group Chairman of IPMC Ghana, for donating a harrow valued at 15,000 dollars, describing the contribution as pivotal to the success of the initiative. He also acknowledged the support of the Maxwell Lukutor Foundation for procuring a tractor and other essential equipment.

Mr Lukutor outlined a long-term vision to cultivate a new generation of young agriculturists, transform school farms into productive learning hubs, and contribute to employment creation within the district.

He called on school authorities, students and relevant government agencies to lend their full support to ensure the success of the initiative, adding that the project has the potential to serve as a model for replication across other districts.

The Green Scholars Project is expected to enhance agricultural education and productivity in South Tongu, while equipping students with practical skills for future opportunities. The launch marks a renewed commitment to positioning agriculture as an attractive and viable career pathway for young people in the district.

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