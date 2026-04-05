Vice President honoured at Tortsogbeza as South Tongu leaders highlight development needs

The Vice President of the Republic, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, received a warm welcome at Sokpoe in the South Tongu District of the Volta region during a grand durbar marking this year’s Tortsogbeza Festival.

The colourful event held on Saturday, April 4, drew traditional authorities, political leaders and residents, as the Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, the District Chief Executive, Victoria Dzeklo, and the Paramount Chief, Torgbega Kadzi Zogah II, together with chiefs, elders and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress, formally welcomed the Vice President to the historic celebration.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Lukutor highlighted key development challenges confronting the district, notably a long-standing water crisis and the poor condition of critical road networks, particularly the Gladisco–Agave Afedume stretch. He expressed optimism that these concerns would receive attention under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama.

The Volta Regional Minister, James Gunu, who attended alongside other regional officials, commended the chiefs and people of Sokpoe for sustaining what he described as one of the most significant festivals in the Volta Region. He praised the unity and cultural pride displayed throughout the celebrations.

On behalf of the traditional area, Torgbega Kadzi Zogah II expressed appreciation to the Vice President for attending despite her demanding national schedule. He used the occasion to outline key development priorities, including the completion of a local clinic, compensation for residents affected by recent flooding, and improvements to town roads.

In response, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang thanked the chiefs and people for the warm reception and assured them that the concerns raised would be conveyed to the President for urgent consideration. She added that processes were underway to ensure that victims of flooding receive compensation once the necessary procedures are completed.

The Vice President also donated GH¢25,000 towards the organisation of the festival.

In recognition of her visit and public service, the Paramount Chief, together with the chiefs and elders of Sokpoe, conferred on her the honorary title “Mama Tortsogbe I”, marking a key highlight of the durbar.

The Tortsogbeza Festival remains an important platform for celebrating the cultural heritage of Sokpoe while drawing attention to the development needs of the community.

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