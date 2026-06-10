Learn one more language beyond your mother tongue – Vice President urges Ghanaians

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has urged Ghanaians to develop an interest in learning at least one additional language beyond their mother tongue.

She made the call at the launch of Ghana’s revised National Cultural Policy on June 9, 2026, at the National Theatre in Accra.

“These achievements remind us that our cultural expressions are not only the treasures of Ghana, but that they are gifts to the world. Furthermore, this policy recognises that in an interconnected world, cultural intelligence and languages are critical tools for development. And I want to propose that each of us tries to learn one language away from our mother tongue. Just one,” she said.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang noted that language acquisition and cultural intelligence are increasingly important in a globally connected world and should be embraced as tools for national development.

She also highlighted the role of technology, including artificial intelligence, in promoting Ghanaian culture and languages.

“As we look to the future, we recognise that the transformative role of technology including Artificial Intelligence can be used to digitise our culture, promote our languages and amplify the reach of our artistes. However, as we ensure that, we must also use it in ways that are innovative, and are rooted in our value for the benefit of our people, especially in areas of job creation,” she added.

The Vice President further called on stakeholders within the Cultural and Creative Industries (CCIs) to work together to achieve the objectives of the revised policy.

“Let this launch mark the start of a bold chapter in Ghana’s cultural journey. Let us come together, government, traditional authorities, the youth and the diaspora, of course, to unlock the full potential of culture and creativity. We must build a nation that draws strength from its heritage, create opportunities through innovation, and projects its voice with confidence and influence on the world stage,” she said.

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, said the policy is the result of years of extensive stakeholder consultations and is expected to support creative entrepreneurs, cultural investment and the integration of culture into national development planning.

The Cultural Policy of Ghana is described as a strategic roadmap for preserving the nation’s heritage while strengthening the cultural and creative industries to drive economic growth, job creation and social transformation.

This new policy replaces the previous version published in 2004. It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, positioning culture as a key pillar of national development.

Work on the revised Cultural Policy of Ghana began seven years ago and involved extensive consultations with stakeholders across the sector.

The launch reaffirms Ghana’s commitment to leveraging culture for sustainable development, heritage preservation, economic empowerment and global cultural engagement.

The policy covers areas including culture and heritage, culture and society, culture and governance, culture across the economy, culture and technology, as well as national oversight, implementation and regulation.

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