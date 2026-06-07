Vice President calls for strict compliance with rules after North Industrial building collapse

The Vice President, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has called for strict adherence to building and safety regulations following the collapse of a structure at the North Industrial Area in Accra.

She urged that lessons from the incident must be used to prevent future tragedies.

Speaking to the media at the scene, she said the incident highlights the consequences of failing to comply with established regulations and stressed the need for accountability at all levels.

The Vice President has urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to rules governing construction and safety, following the collapse of a building at the North Industrial Area in Accra.

“Because somebody didn’t do the right thing. When people step out to do the right thing, all of us should support them,” she said, adding that non-compliance and lack of enforcement often contribute to such tragedies.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted that while rules may not always make sense, they are essential for order and safety.

“Let’s abide by the rules. Nobody likes rules, but we need rules. Otherwise, nothing will function,” she stated.

The Vice President called for thorough investigations into the collapse, insisting that all stakeholders must be open to accountability where necessary.

“We need to do proper investigation. We must all open ourselves to be held to account. It’s all of us,” she said.

She further suggested that the disaster may have been avoidable, urging a national reflection on compliance and enforcement.

“This really maybe needn’t have happened. But what could we have done? What do we do to ensure that going forward we are not seeing many like these?” she asked.

Prof Opoku- Agyemang also warned against unsafe construction practices, particularly in flood-prone and designated waterway areas.

“We know the place is prone to flooding. We know that this is a waterway. Let’s not invite unnecessary tragedy,” she cautioned.

She expressed appreciation to emergency responders, including the fire service, police, military, and media, for their efforts at the scene.

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