Vice President reaffirms government’s commitment to strengthening justice sector

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening Ghana's justice sector, describing an effective and independent judiciary as essential to safeguarding democracy and driving national development.

Speaking at the launch of activities marking the 150th anniversary of the Judicial Service, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said the occasion should serve not only as a celebration of the country's judicial history but also as an opportunity to reflect on the future of Ghana's democratic governance.

She stressed that resilient democratic systems depend on strong public institutions capable of commanding the confidence of citizens.

"A confident democracy requires confident institutions," the Vice President stated.

According to her, the government views investment in the justice sector as a key component of its broader agenda to strengthen democratic governance and accelerate national development.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang reiterated the government's commitment to supporting reforms that enhance the efficiency, independence and credibility of the judiciary.

She said a robust justice system remains indispensable to upholding the rule of law, protecting the rights of citizens and promoting sustainable national development.

The remarks formed part of activities commemorating the Judicial Service's 150th anniversary, a milestone reflecting the evolution of Ghana's justice system and its role in advancing constitutional democracy and the administration of justice.

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