Judiciary must preserve, reform and renew — Chief Justice

Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

The Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has called on members of the judiciary to preserve the integrity of Ghana's justice system while embracing reforms that will leave the Supreme Court stronger for future generations.

He said every generation inherited institutions with a responsibility not only to protect their legacy but also to improve them to meet changing societal needs.

"Every generation leaves its fingerprints on the institution it inherits. Some strengthen them; others weaken them. History always tells the difference," he stated. "The future is in our hands. We did not start this race, and we will not finish it. Our duty is to run faithfully, to preserve what must be preserved, to reform what needs reform, and to hand over a stronger court to those who will come after us. That is how great institutions endure."

The Chief Justice made the remarks at the Supreme Court's 150th Anniversary Celebrations and Lecture Series held in Kumasi on Thursday.

The event formed part of activities commemorating 150 years of the country's apex court and brought together judges, legal practitioners, traditional rulers, academics and other stakeholders to reflect on the evolution of the judiciary and its contribution to constitutional governance.

Stewardship

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie described the current generation of judicial officers as custodians of an institution built over many decades, saying their stewardship would ultimately be judged by history.

"Our generation now holds both the privilege and the burden of stewardship."

He emphasised that the judiciary's responsibility extended beyond maintaining existing structures to ensuring meaningful reforms where necessary.

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According to him, the long-term credibility of the courts depends on each generation strengthening, rather than diminishing, public confidence in the administration of justice.

Lessons from chieftaincy

The Chief Justice drew parallels between the judiciary and Ghana's institution of chieftaincy, describing both as enduring institutions that had remained relevant by adapting to changing times without abandoning their core values.

He commended traditional authorities for demonstrating how institutions could preserve their heritage while responding to contemporary challenges.

"The institution of chieftaincy understands this truth perhaps better than most. Its strength has never rested in age alone but in its remarkable ability to carry yesterday into tomorrow without letting yesterday imprison tomorrow; to remember without becoming rigid, to evolve without forgetting who we are, and to remain rooted whilst reaching higher."

He said the judiciary faced a similar challenge of balancing continuity with reform.

"Every enduring institution must constantly answer the same difficult question: How do we remain true to ourselves while becoming better? That question faces the judiciary today, just as it faces traditional authority."

Looking ahead

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie stressed that the celebration of the Supreme Court's 150th anniversary should not merely be an occasion to reflect on past achievements but also an opportunity to chart a stronger future for the institution.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we do not gather here to admire how far we have come. Milestones matter because they remind us how far we still have to go."

He urged judicial officers to ensure that the court's finest achievements remained ahead rather than behind.

"The greatest chapter of the Supreme Court must never be the one already written. It must always be the next one."

Justice above power

The Chief Justice also underscored the historical relationship between the judiciary and the institution of chieftaincy, noting that both had played pivotal roles in shaping Ghana's sense of justice and fairness.

He said while one institution dispensed justice through customary authority and the other through the formal courts, both were founded on the same enduring principles.

He added that both institutions shared a common mission of ensuring that justice prevailed over arbitrary authority.

"Both have answered the same human longing—that justice must be stronger than power, that authority must answer to principle, and that no society can truly thrive unless its people believe fairness still has a home."

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