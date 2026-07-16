Supreme Court at 150: Justice belongs to the people, not judges — Chief Justice

Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

The Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has described public confidence in the judiciary as the Supreme Court's most valuable inheritance, stressing that justice ultimately belongs to the people and must be administered without fear, favour or discrimination.

He said the credibility of the courts depended not merely on their decisions or long history but on the trust reposed in them by Ghanaians who turn to the justice system in search of fairness.

"For justice has never belonged to judges. It belongs to the people. We only hold it in trust. And trust built over generations must be guarded with the greatest care," he said.

The Chief Justice made the remarks at the 150th Anniversary Celebrations and Lecture Series of the Supreme Court, held in Kumasi on Thursday, July 16.

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The event formed part of activities marking 150 years of the country's apex court, bringing together members of the Bench and Bar, traditional authorities, legal practitioners, academics and other stakeholders to reflect on the evolution of Ghana's judicial system and its role in strengthening constitutional democracy.

Tribute to chieftaincy

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie paid glowing tribute to Ghana's institution of chieftaincy, describing it as a longstanding partner in promoting peace, social cohesion and access to justice at the community level.

He said traditional leaders had, over the years, resolved numerous disputes through dialogue, wisdom and reconciliation, preventing many conflicts from escalating into protracted legal battles.

"As Chief Justice, I come today not only to celebrate the court's history but also to express deep respect for the enduring contribution of the institution of chieftaincy to the peace and stability of our republic. Many disputes that could have burdened our courts are resolved quietly in our communities through wisdom, patience and reconciliation," he stated.

He noted that the Constitution recognised the important role of traditional authorities and said the country continued to benefit immensely from the complementary relationship between the formal justice system and customary dispute resolution mechanisms.

"The law recognises this role, and our nation continues to benefit greatly from it."

The chief justice expressed the hope that the judiciary and the institution of chieftaincy would continue to strengthen their collaboration while respecting their distinct constitutional mandates.

"As we look to the next 150 years, I pray that these two great institutions will continue, each within its constitutional mandate, to strengthen one another in the common pursuit of justice," he noted.

Justice for all

Reflecting on the legacy of the Supreme Court since its establishment, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said the institution's true strength lay not in its physical structures or historical milestones but in the confidence ordinary citizens place in its ability to deliver impartial justice.

"The greatest inheritance of the Supreme Court is not its buildings, nor its history, nor even its judgments. It is the confidence of the Ghanaian people," he stressed.

He said every citizen who enters a courtroom should be assured that justice would be dispensed solely on the merits of the case.

"The quiet assurance that when they enter our courts, justice will not ask who they are before listening to what they have to say," he added.

According to him, preserving that confidence must remain the foremost responsibility of every judicial officer.

"May that confidence never fade away. May that trust never be betrayed," he said.

Looking ahead

As the Supreme Court marks its 150th anniversary, the Chief Justice urged future generations of judges to build on the institution's legacy by deepening public confidence in the administration of justice.

Using the imagery of a growing tree, he expressed the hope that those who inherit the judiciary would strengthen rather than diminish its standing.

"May those who come after us find the tree still standing, its roots deeper, its branches wider, and its shade even more generous than when it was placed in our hands."

The Supreme Court traces its origins to 1876, when the Supreme Court Ordinance established a formal superior court for the then Gold Coast.

Today, under the 1992 Constitution, it serves as Ghana's highest court, with exclusive jurisdiction over constitutional interpretation and final appellate authority in civil and criminal matters.

The year-long 150th anniversary celebrations are intended to reflect on the Court's history, reaffirm its commitment to judicial independence and strengthen public confidence in the administration of justice.

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