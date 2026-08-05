Kwadaso MCE cuts sod for construction of 24-Hour Economy Market project

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kwadaso, Eric Assibey, has cut the sod for the construction of the municipality’s 24-Hour Economy Market, describing it as a major step toward implementing the government’s flagship 24-hour economy policy.

He says the market is being developed as a comprehensive business hub designed to facilitate round-the-clock commercial activity and drive economic growth in the municipality.

He explained that the project goes beyond a traditional marketplace, revealing that the facility will include a police station, banking centre, clinic and other essential amenities to support traders and ensure the smooth operation of businesses day and night.

The MCE said the government’s 24-Hour Economy policy will roll out a three-shift working system to increase productivity across sectors. He noted that dedicated 24-hour economy markets will also provide a conducive environment for businesses to flourish under the policy.

“This is not an ordinary market. Unlike other markets that close at a specific time, this facility will operate 24 hours when completed," he stated.

Mr. Assibey expressed confidence that the project will create employment opportunities, improve trading conditions, and stimulate local economic development, while positioning Kwadaso as a key commercial hub in the Ashanti region.

"It will serve as the hub for business under the 24-Hour Economy. It will create jobs, expand trade, and foster social interaction. The multi-purpose market will also position Kwadaso as a key commercial hub in the Ashanti Region. We are therefore grateful to President Mahama for initiating this project,” Assibey noted.

He added that as productivity increases through the three-shift system, businesses will have a safe and well-equipped place to operate around the clock, ultimately boosting trade and economic activities in the municipality.

According to him, the contractor has a 36-month timeline to complete the project and hand it over to the assembly for operation.

Mr. Assibey further assured that the government, through the Ministry of Local Government, has allocated the necessary funds for the project and is ready to release them to the contractor to begin construction.

He tasked the contractor to prioritize local employment, directing that 70% of the project workforce be made up of residents of the municipality due to the high unemployment rate in the area.

Although EMMAKS Construction Works Limited has been given 36 months to complete the 24-hour multipurpose market project, the company says it will deliver it in 24 months, conditions permitting.

According to the Managing Director, Engineer Michael Amankwah, completing projects on schedule is the company’s mandate.

He assured that the facility will meet quality standards and appealed to residents and traditional authorities to support the contractor as work begins.

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